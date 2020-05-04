Slovenia offers for sale Adria Airways trademark

BBJ

Slovenia is offering the trademark of collapsed flag carrier Adria Airways for sale for EUR 100,000, the company’s bankruptcy trustee, Janez Pustaticnik, said, as cited by SeeNews.

File photo: An Adria Airways Airbus A319 S5-AAP lands at Munich Airport on October 10, 2017. Photo by Soos Jozsef / Shutterstock.com

Interested bidders can submit their proposals by July 6, Pustaticnik said in an public invitation. The results of the sale will be announced within 15 days after the deadline, the statement read.

In January, local media reported that Air Adriatic, a Slovenian company owned by local businessman Izet Rastoder, had bought Adria Airways’ operating license at an auction with a starting price of EUR 45,000.

Bankruptcy proceedings against Adria Airways opened in October after the troubled carrier suspended flights in late September due to a lack of funds to run its daily operations.

Adria Airways is controlled by German-owned fund 4K Invest via its wholly-owned subsidiary AA International Aviation Holding GmbH, SeeNews says.