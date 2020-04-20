Slovenia labor force increases in February

BBJ

Slovenia’s labor force increased by 1.5% year-on-year in February to 898,250, the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) says.

Photo by Photomarine/Shutterstock.com

On a monthly comparison, the number of persons in employment increased by around 2,900 or by 0.3%, the Ljubljana-based statistics agency said.

Compared to January, the number of employment both men and women increased by 0.3% to 492,800 and 405,500, respectively in February, SURS said on April 16.