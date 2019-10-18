Slovenia labor force increases in Aug

remember me
Slovenia’s labor force was estimated at 893,200 in August, up 2.4% year-on-year, the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) said on Wednesday.
Compared to the previous month, the number of persons in paid employment edged down 0.1% (about 802,000) and the number of self-employed persons edged up 0.2% (over 91,200).
The number of men in employment decreased by 0.1% (to almost 492,400) in August as compared to the previous month.
The number of women in employment also fell by 0.1% (to almost 400,800), SURS said.
