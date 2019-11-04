Slovenia inflation rate slows in October

BBJ

Slovenia’s consumer prices rose by 1.4% year-on-year in October, after growing by 1.7% in September, data from Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) shows.

Prices advanced for food and non-alcoholic beverages by 1.5% annually in October, while cost for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased 2.9%. In addition, prices for clothing and footwear added 0.6% and miscellaneous goods and services went up by 3.4%.

Meanwhile cost for transport continued to decline by 0.9%. On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1%, after a 0.2% drop in September.

Measured by the EU’s harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) Slovenia’s annual inflation decelerated to 1.5% in October, from 2.3% in October 2018, SURS said.