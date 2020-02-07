Slovenia’s consumer prices rose by 2.1% year-on-year in January, after growing by 1.8% in December, the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) said on Friday.

The greatest impact on annual inflation in January came from a rise in prices of housing and utilities, and of food prices, at 4.1% and 3.7%, respectively.

On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices edged down 0.9% in January, following a 0.2% decrease in December. Measured by the EU’s harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, Slovenia’s annual inflation accelerated 2.3% in January, SURS