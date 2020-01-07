Slovenia’s industrial production grew in November, led by gains in manufacturing and mining and quarrying, figures from the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SUSR) show.

Photo by Alessia Pierdomenico/Shutterstock.com

The industrial production index rose 1.2% year-on-year with manufacturing output growing 1.9%. Production in the mining and quarrying sector increased 8.3%.

Utility sector output decreased 7.2%. Capital goods production rose 6.3% and consumer goods output grew 2.3%. Intermediate goods production decreased 2.2%.

On a monthly comparison basis, industrial production decreased by 1.1% in November, after increasing by 2.1% in October, the Ljubljana-based SURS said on January 10.