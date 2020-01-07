Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Slovenia’s industrial production grew in November, led by gains in manufacturing and mining and quarrying, figures from the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SUSR) show.

Photo by Alessia Pierdomenico/Shutterstock.com

The industrial production index rose 1.2% year-on-year with manufacturing output growing 1.9%. Production in the mining and quarrying sector increased 8.3%.

Utility sector output decreased 7.2%. Capital goods production rose 6.3% and consumer goods output grew 2.3%. Intermediate goods production decreased 2.2%.

On a monthly comparison basis, industrial production decreased by 1.1% in November, after increasing by 2.1% in October, the Ljubljana-based SURS said on January 10.

 

 

Related articles