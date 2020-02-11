Industrial production in Slovenia increased 1% year-on-year in December, following an upwardly revised 1.5% rise in the previous month, provisional data from the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) shows.

Aerial view of Impol aluminium factory, a heavy metalwork manufacturing plant in Slovenska Bistrica, Slovenia. Photo by Andrej Safaric/Shutterstock.com

Annual output fell for mining and quarrying by 18.7% in December compared to a 6.9% growth in November, while the manufacturing sector expansion slowed to 1.3% vs 2.2% in the previous month.

In contrast, production grow significantly for electricity, gas and water supply by 2.7% (vs -7.9% in Nov).

Month-on-month, the value of industrial production fell 1.8% in December, following a 1.1% drop in November.

Considering the full year of 2019, industrial production grew 3% year-on-year, SURS said on February 10.