Slovenia industrial output falls less in July

BBJ

Slovenia’s industrial production dropped 4.6% year-on-year in July following a 12.1% decline in the previous month, the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia (SURS) says.

Graphic by xtock / Shutterstock.com

Output dropped less for manufacturing (-4.2% vs -11.9% in June) and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-10.7% vs -14.5%). Additionally, mining and quarrying production rebounded (3.8% vs -12.4%).

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial production jumped 8%, following a 4.3% increase in June.

The monthly increase was influenced by higher production in manufacturing and in mining and quarrying, while the production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply decreased slightly in June, SURS said on September 10.