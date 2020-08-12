Slovenia industrial output falls for 2nd month in a row in June

Industrial production in Slovenia declined 12.1% year-on-year in June, following a downwardly revised 16.2% slump in the previous month, the Statistical Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) said on Monday.

Output decreased at a slower pace for manufacturing (-11.9% vs -16.4% in May).

On the other hand, production dropped faster for electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply (-14.5% vs -14.1%) and mining & quarrying (-12.4% vs -8.9%).

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial production rose 4.3%, after a 9.5% jump in May.

In the first six months of 2020, Sloveniaʼs industrial production dropped 10.1% on the year.