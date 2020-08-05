Slovenia H1 budget records EUR 1.92 bln deficit

The Slovenian state budget recorded a EUR 1.92 billion deficit in the first six months of the year, mostly on the account of a considerable drop in revenue related to a lower tax yield as the government introduced restrictive anti-epidemic measures, the Finance Ministry said.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The EUR 1.92 billion deficit in the January-June period compares to the EUR 219.7 million surplus in the same period last year.

In the H1, state budget revenue amounted to EUR 4.3 billion, which is EUR 788.6 million less year-on-year, while expenditure was up by EUR 1.35 billion to EUR 6.21 billion.