Slovenia consumer sentiment worsens in October

BBJ

Slovenia’s consumer confidence indicator fell by 2 percentage points on a monthly comparison basis in October, after decreasing by 4 pp in September, the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) said in its monthly report.

The consumer confidence indicator fell in October due to more pessimistic expectations about the country’s economy and the number of unemployed, which worsened by 6 pp and 4 pp, respectively.

Consumers’ expectations about savings and households’ finances were more optimistic, up by 3 pp and 1 pp, respectively.

On an annual comparison basis, the value of the consumer confidence indicator was 6 pp lower in October. The consumer sentiment also declined annually, mainly due to more pessimistic expectations about the number of unemployed and the country’s economy (16 pp and 9 pp, respectively).

In the meantime, the expectations about household finances declined slightly (by 1 pp), while expectations about savings improved by 3 pp, SURS said.