Slovenia consumer prices rise in July

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Slovenia consumer prices grew in July, figures from the Slovenian Bureau of Statistics (SURS) showed on Friday.
The consumer price index rose 0.3% year-on-year in July, reversing a 0.3% decrease in June.
Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.1% annually in July and those of miscellaneous goods and services increased by 3.6%.
Prices for education and communication rose by 3.0% and 1.6%, respectively.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1% in July, after a 1.3% rise in the previous month.
scroll for moreall times CET
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben