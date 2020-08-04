Slovenia consumer prices rise in July

Slovenia consumer prices grew in July, figures from the Slovenian Bureau of Statistics (SURS) showed on Friday.

Photo by Zerbor/Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index rose 0.3% year-on-year in July, reversing a 0.3% decrease in June.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.1% annually in July and those of miscellaneous goods and services increased by 3.6%.

Prices for education and communication rose by 3.0% and 1.6%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1% in July, after a 1.3% rise in the previous month.