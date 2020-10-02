Slovenia consumer prices fall in August

Slovenia consumer prices fell in August, figures from the Statistical Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) showed on Wednesday. The consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.3% year-on-year in August, following a 0.1% decrease in July.
Prices for transport declined 6.2% yearly in August. Prices for clothing and footwear and recreation and culture decreased by 5.3% and 0.6%, respectively.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.4% in August, following a 0.1% decline in the previous month. Separate data from the Ljubljana-based statistics agency showed that the import prices decreased 3.4% yearly in August. Month-on-month, import prices fell 0.1% in August.