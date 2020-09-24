Slovenia consumer confidence worsens in September

remember me
The consumer confidence indicator in Slovenia dropped to -26 in September from -25 in August, the Ljubljana-based Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) says.
SURS said there had been a deterioration in expectations regarding household finances (-14 vs -9) and savings (-15 vs -12). Meanwhile, consumers were slightly less pessimistic about the country’s economy (-32 vs -33) and unemployment (42 vs 44).
A year earlier the indicator was higher at -11, according to the statistics agency, SURS said on September 22.
