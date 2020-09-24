Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Slovenia consumer confidence worsens in September

 BBJ
 Thursday, September 24, 2020, 10:30

The consumer confidence indicator in Slovenia dropped to -26 in September from -25 in August, the Ljubljana-based Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) says.

Photo by AlexLMX / Shutterstock.com

SURS said there had been a deterioration in expectations regarding household finances (-14 vs -9) and savings (-15 vs -12). Meanwhile, consumers were slightly less pessimistic about the country’s economy (-32 vs -33) and unemployment (42 vs 44).

A year earlier the indicator was higher at -11, according to the statistics agency, SURS said on September 22. 

 

 

  • Promotion

    From Loom Manufacturing to a World Automotive Brand

    3D printers, LED bulbs, the internet, computers, space flight, microwave ovens, mobile phones, television: These are just a few of the life changing technical innovations of the last 100 years still shaping our daily routine. It is often difficult to keep up with the dynamically changing everyday life, and as a company it is especially challenging to stay up-to-date, winning customers with relevant, valuable products that serve current needs at all times. Experience, as well as results, show that 100-year-old Suzuki accomplishes this challenge successfully.

     

Related articles