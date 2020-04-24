Slovenia consumer confidence hits record low in April

remember me
Slovenian consumer confidence indicator plunged to an all-time low in April, dragged down 30 percentage points from its March level by the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) says.
All four index components deteriorated in monthly terms in April. The household financial expectations declined by 30 p.p., while the expectations about the country’s economy fell by 41 p.p.
At the same time, the expectations about the level of unemployment dropped by 39 p.p., and the savings expectations were 13 p.p. lower, the Ljubljana-based SURS said on April 22.
