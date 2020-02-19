Slovenia avg net wage rises in 2019

Slovenia’s average net monthly earnings increased by a real 2.1% year-on-year in the last year, reaching EUR 1,133.50, Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) said on Monday, citing provisional data.
According to the released, in nominal terms, the average net monthly wage rose by 3.7% last year.
The average monthly gross earnings in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,753.84. Compared to the earnings in 2018, they were 4.3% higher in nominal terms and 2.7% up in real terms.
On a monthly comparison basis, net wages fell 1.4% in real terms in December to EUR 1,214.93, after rising 9.9% in November.
The average gross monthly salary in Slovenia was EUR 1,855.25 in December, down by a nominal 2.2% and a real 2.0% lower m/m.