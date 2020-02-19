Slovenia avg net wage rises in 2019

Slovenia’s average net monthly earnings increased by a real 2.1% year-on-year in the last year, reaching EUR 1,133.50, Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) said on Monday, citing provisional data.

Photo by Dragana Gordic/Shutterstock.com

According to the released, in nominal terms, the average net monthly wage rose by 3.7% last year.

The average monthly gross earnings in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,753.84. Compared to the earnings in 2018, they were 4.3% higher in nominal terms and 2.7% up in real terms.

On a monthly comparison basis, net wages fell 1.4% in real terms in December to EUR 1,214.93, after rising 9.9% in November.

The average gross monthly salary in Slovenia was EUR 1,855.25 in December, down by a nominal 2.2% and a real 2.0% lower m/m.