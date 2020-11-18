Slovenia avg net wage down in September

Regional Today

The average net monthly earnings in Slovenia went down by a real 0.3% month-on-month to EUR 1,169 in September, after edging up by a real 0.2% in monthly terms in August, the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) said on Monday.

In nominal terms, the average net monthly wage declined by a monthly 0.7% in September, following a 0.1% rise in August, the Ljubljana-based agency said.

The September net wage was 5.8% higher year-on-year in nominal terms. The average monthly gross earnings amounted to EUR 1,799 in September, declining by 0.3% in real terms and down by a nominal 0.7% compared to August. They were higher by a nominal 5.1% in annual terms.

The net average monthly wage in the public sector was EUR 1,362 in September, higher than EUR 1,079 in the private sector.