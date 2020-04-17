Slovenia average net wage drops in February

The average net monthly earnings in Slovenia dropped by a real 0.9% month-on-month to EUR 1,169.91 in February, after decreasing by a real 2.6% in monthly terms in January, the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) has said, citing provisional data.

Photo by Bacho/Shutterstock.com

In nominal terms, the average net monthly wage was down by a monthly 0.2% in February, following a 3.5% drop in January. The office did not provide a figure for the real change in annual terms, saying that in nominal terms the February net wage was up 5.6% compared to February 2019, regional news portal SeeNews reported.

At the same time, the average monthly gross earnings amounted to EUR 1,800 in February, down by a real 1.1% and by a nominal 0.4% compared to January, but higher by a real 2.9% and by a nominal 5.0% in annual terms.

The net average monthly wage in the public sector recorded EUR 1,327 in February, was higher that the private sector earnings, which stood at an average EUR 1,098.