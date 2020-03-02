Slovenia annual retail sales rise in January

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Slovenia’s retail sales turnover rose by 4.5% year-on-year in January, after decreasing by 6.6% in December, the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) says.
Retail trade of food increased an annual 6.9% in January after fall 2.2% in December, while sales of non-food products grow 7.8% following a 3.7% gain in the previous month.
Meantime fuel sales fell a slower pace of 1.2% rebounding from a 20.5% decline in December. On a monthly comparison basis, retail trade turnover grew by 5.6% in January after they dropped by 2.8% in December, SURS said on February 27.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Hays Hungary
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben