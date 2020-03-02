Slovenia annual retail sales rise in January

BBJ

Slovenia’s retail sales turnover rose by 4.5% year-on-year in January, after decreasing by 6.6% in December, the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) says.

Retail trade of food increased an annual 6.9% in January after fall 2.2% in December, while sales of non-food products grow 7.8% following a 3.7% gain in the previous month.

Meantime fuel sales fell a slower pace of 1.2% rebounding from a 20.5% decline in December. On a monthly comparison basis, retail trade turnover grew by 5.6% in January after they dropped by 2.8% in December, SURS said on February 27.