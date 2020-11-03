Slovenia annual consumer price deflation slows in October

Sloveniaʼs consumer prices fell by 0.1% year-on-year in October, after dropping by an annual 0.3% in September, the Ljubljana-based Central Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) said on Friday.

In annual terms, the largest downward impact on the consumer price index (CPI) - of 1.2 percentage point, came from lower prices of petroleum products, with petrol prices dropping 22.5%, diesel prices sliding 20.7% and liquid fuel prices falling 20.9%.

At the same time, food prices rose 3.6%. On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices rose by 0.3% in October, following a 0.4% decrease in September.

Measured by the EUʼs harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP), Slovenia swung to annual deflation of 0.5% in October, from inflation of 1.5% in October last year.