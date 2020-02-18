The average Slovak household spent more than one quarter of its monthly expenditures on housing and energy last year, the TASR news agency reported, citing data released by Eurostat on February 18.

The second most demanding item was food with a 17.2%-share of total expenditures, up more than 2% since 2006.

While in 2018 Slovaks spent some 2% of their monthly expenditures on education, this figure fell to 1.7% last year. Slovaks also saved more on recreation and culture, which made up 8.8% of total monthly spending, down 2% year-on-year.

Compared to other EU countries, Slovaks paid out among the highest shares on housing, along with food and non-alcoholic beverages. The introduction of a lower value added tax (VAT) rate on selected foodstuffs failed to lower prices.

Citizens of 27 EU countries spend the highest share of expenditures from family budgets on housing and energy bills, at more than 24% of the total. Transport consumes 13%, while food and non-alcoholic beverages account for 12% of the average total disposable incomes of households in the EU, TASR said.