Slovakia’s Tatravagonka proposes to invest EUR 45 mln in Croatia’s TZV Gredelj

 BBJ
 Friday, September 18, 2020, 16:30

Slovakian manufacturer of freight railcars and bogies Tatravagonka submitted the sole valid bid in the tender tp invest in Croatian rolling stock producer TZV Gredelj, which is undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, TZV Gredelj says, as cited by local portal SeeNews. 

Photo by photos by keith / Shutterstock.com

Tatravagonka is proposing to invest EUR 45 million in TZV Gredelj and its bid contains all the required documentation, including the necessary guarantee of seriousness of the proposal, the Croatian company said on September 16.

TZV Gredelj did receive one other bid in the tender, from Zagreb-based Dok-Ing, which offered to invest EUR 35 mln but failed to provide all the required documents. TZV Gredelj has been in bankruptcy since 2012, SeeNews said.

 

 

