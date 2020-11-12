Slovakiaʼs employment rate falls, wages increase in September

Employment rate in Slovakia fell year-on-year in September in most sectors, but the pace of decline slowed down in most of them compared with August, figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) showed on Tuesday.

Image by Photomarine/Shutterstock.com

The largest decrease persisted in accommodation by 16,7% and in restaurants and beverage activities by 9,1%. There was also a decrease in construction by 8,3%, industry by 6,1%, wholesale by 4,8%, retail trade by 3,8%, sale and repair of motor vehicles by 2,9%, transportation and storage by 1,6% and in selected market services by 0,4%.

The only sector in which employment increased in September was the sector of information and communication activities. On the other hand, in September wages increased year-on-year in most sectors, except in sales and repair of motor vehicles, while their growth rate accelerated compared with August.

The largest wage growth was recorded in retail trade by 8% (it reached EUR 825) and in restaurants and beverage service activities by 7,7% (EUR 560). It also increased in information and communication activities by 6,2% (EUR 1,991), in wholesale by 5,6% (EUR 1,071), in industry by 5,4% (EUR 1,188), construction by 5% (EUR 775), in transportation and storage by 3,2% (EUR 1,037), selected market services by 3,2% (EUR 1 038).

In a separate report the Bratislava-based agency said that Slovakiaʼs industrial production fell 0.2% year-on-year in September, following an upwardly revised 0.9% drop in the previous month. On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production increased 3.3%. Construction output also plunged by 22.1% annually in September following a 19.2% slump in the previous month.