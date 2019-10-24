Slovakia unemployment rate up slightly in September

BBJ

After three months of stagnation, the number of unemployed in Slovakia rose slightly in September, news agency SITA reported, citing data provided by the Central Office of Labor, Social Affairs and Family (ÚPSVaR).

Photo by Max Dallocco/Shutterstock.com

While in the previous three months the jobless rate amounted to 4.97%, in September it went up to 5.04%; however, it dropped by 0.34% in annual terms.

Labor offices registered 138,893 people ready to work immediately in late September, which is 1,887 people more than in August.

In annual terms, the number of unemployed people ready to take a job immediately dropped by 8,910 people. At the same time, the total jobless rate in Slovakia amounted to 6.11%, or 168,240 unemployed in September, which is 0.08% more than in August and 0.41% less than in September 2018, according to official data.