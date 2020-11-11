Slovakia trade surplus rises in September

remember me
Slovakiaʼs trade surplus increased in September as exports rose and imports declined, data from the Slovak Statistical Office showed on Monday.
The trade surplus rose to EUR 707.9 million in September from EUR 134.2 million in the same month last year. In August, the trade surplus was EUR 310.3 million. Exports rose 3.4% annually in September and imports fell 4.9%.
