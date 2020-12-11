Slovakia trade surplus increases in October

Regional Today

Slovakiaʼs trade surplus rose to EUR 807.5 million in October from EUR 304 million in the same month last year, data from the countryʼs statistical office showed on Wednesday.

Image by Pixabay

In September, the trade surplus was EUR 707.9 million. The latest increase in trade surplus was the highest in the last decade. Exports rose 0.6% annually in October, while imports fell 5.7%.