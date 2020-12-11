Slovakia trade surplus increases in October

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Slovakiaʼs trade surplus rose to EUR 807.5 million in October from EUR 304 million in the same month last year, data from the countryʼs statistical office showed on Wednesday.
In September, the trade surplus was EUR 707.9 million. The latest increase in trade surplus was the highest in the last decade. Exports rose 0.6% annually in October, while imports fell 5.7%.
scroll for moreall times CET
CMS, CMS Budapest
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben