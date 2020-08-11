Slovakia trade surplus increases in June

Regional Today

Slovakiaʼs trade surplus increased to EUR 641.7 million in June from EUR 87.7 mln in the same month last year, the countryʼs statistics agency reported.

Image by Pixabay

In May, the trade surplus was EUR 133 mln. Exports declined 1.2% annually in June and imports fell by 8.9%.

For the January to June period, export and imports fell by 17.1% and 15.6%, respectively, compared to the same period of the previous year.

The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 185.9 mln.