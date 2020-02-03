The trade deficit in Slovakia narrowed to EUR 24.3 million in December from EUR 217.2 mln in the same month of the previous year, data from the Statistics Office of the Slovak Republic (SÚSR) shows.

Photo by AlexLMX/Shutterstock.com

Exports advanced 4.9% from a year earlier to EUR 5.954 billion while imports rose at a softer 1.4% to EUR 5.978 bln.

Considering 2019, the trade surplus declined to EUR 1.115 bln from EUR 2.310 bln in 2018, with imports jumping 3.5% and exports increasing 1.9%, SÚSR says.