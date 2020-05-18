Slovakia Slovakia rate eases in April

BBJ

The annual inflation rate in Slovakia eased to 2.1% in April from 2.3% in March, the latest data from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) shows.

Downward pressures came mainly from transport prices (an 5.9% fall annually in April) due to a plunge in international oil prices.

Costs for miscellaneous goods and services rose 3.8% (compared to 4.2% a month earlier). Meanwhile prices advanced for food and non-alcoholic beverages and alcoholic beverages and tobacco, 4.3% and 1.1%, respectively. Prices for clothing added 1.1%.

On a monthly comparison basis, prices were flat, SÚSR said on May 14.