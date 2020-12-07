Slovakia retail sales growth slows in October

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Slovakiaʼs retail sales grew at a softer pace in October, figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) showed.
Retail sales rose 2.8% year-on-year in October, after a 5.8% increase in September. Sales grew for the fourth consecutive month.
Sales at non-specialized stores gained 4.1% yearly in October and those of other household equipment in specialized stores grew 3.3%.
Sales not in store and sales of goods in specialized stores increased by 16.2% and 11.1%, respectively. On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.4% in October.
scroll for moreall times CET
CMS, CMS Budapest
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben