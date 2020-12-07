Slovakia retail sales growth slows in October

Slovakiaʼs retail sales grew at a softer pace in October, figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) showed.

Photo by andriano.cz / Shutterstock.com

Retail sales rose 2.8% year-on-year in October, after a 5.8% increase in September. Sales grew for the fourth consecutive month.

Sales at non-specialized stores gained 4.1% yearly in October and those of other household equipment in specialized stores grew 3.3%.

Sales not in store and sales of goods in specialized stores increased by 16.2% and 11.1%, respectively. On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.4% in October.