Slovakia retail sales grow in February

Slovakia’s retail sales rose for the first time in 10 months in February, figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) showed. Retail sales rose 3.9% year-on-year in February, after a 1% decrease in January.
Sales of ICT in specialized stores goods increased 12% annually in February and those of non-specialized stores and household equipment rose by 9.8% and 8.3%, respectively.
Sales of cultural and recreation goods grew 3.2% and sales of other goods and automotive fuels rose by 2% and 1%, respectively. On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.7% in February, SÚSR said on April 3.