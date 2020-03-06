Slovakia retail sales fall on year in January

BBJ

Retail sales in Slovakia decreased 1.0% year-on-year in January, following a 2.5% fall in the previous month, figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) showed on Wednesday.

Sales dropped in non-specialized stores by 1.2% and fell via stalls and markets by 8.7%. Retail trade of food, beverages and tobacco decreased by 1.4% and the number also went down for cultural and recreation goods by 4.4%.

On the other hand, trade advanced for ICT (Information and Communications Technology) in specialized stores by 4.2%.

On a monthly basis, retail trade rose 1.2%, rebounding from a 0.2% drop in December, SÚSR said.