Slovakia’s retail sales fell for the seventh straight month in November, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic (SÚSR) showed on Tuesday (January 7).

Retail sales fell 4% year-on-year in November, following a 3.3% decline in October. Sales of automotive fuels in specialized stores dropped 4.9% annually in November, and those of other goods, and cultural and recreation goods decreased by 4.7% and 4.2%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up 0.1% in November, the Bratislava-based SÚSR added.