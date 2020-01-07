remember me
Slovakia’s retail sales fell for the seventh straight month in November, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic (SÚSR) showed on Tuesday (January 7).
Retail sales fell 4% year-on-year in November, following a 3.3% decline in October. Sales of automotive fuels in specialized stores dropped 4.9% annually in November, and those of other goods, and cultural and recreation goods decreased by 4.7% and 4.2%, respectively.
On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up 0.1% in November, the Bratislava-based SÚSR added.
