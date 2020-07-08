Your cart

Slovakia retail sales fall further in May

 Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 12:30

Slovakia’s retail sales decreased for the third consecutive month in May, latest figures from Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic (SÚSR) show.

Retail sales fell 8.9% year-on-year in May, following a 14.3% decrease in April. Sales of stores specialized in other goods decreased most by 26.2% annually in May; sales of food and beverages declined 32.7%.

Sales of non-specialized stores and household goods increased by 3.5% and 5.5%, respectively. On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 2.8% in May, SÚSR said on July 6.

 

 

