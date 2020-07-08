Slovakia retail sales fall further in May

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Slovakia’s retail sales decreased for the third consecutive month in May, latest figures from Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic (SÚSR) show.
Retail sales fell 8.9% year-on-year in May, following a 14.3% decrease in April. Sales of stores specialized in other goods decreased most by 26.2% annually in May; sales of food and beverages declined 32.7%.
Sales of non-specialized stores and household goods increased by 3.5% and 5.5%, respectively. On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 2.8% in May, SÚSR said on July 6.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Wolf Theiss Budapest
Hegymegi-Barakonyi and Partner Baker McKenzie Attorneys-at-Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben