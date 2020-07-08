Slovakia retail sales fall further in May

Regional Today

Slovakia’s retail sales decreased for the third consecutive month in May, latest figures from Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic (SÚSR) show.

Photo by Novikov Aleksey / Shutterstock.com

Retail sales fell 8.9% year-on-year in May, following a 14.3% decrease in April. Sales of stores specialized in other goods decreased most by 26.2% annually in May; sales of food and beverages declined 32.7%.

Sales of non-specialized stores and household goods increased by 3.5% and 5.5%, respectively. On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 2.8% in May, SÚSR said on July 6.