Slovakia’s producer price inflation eased to the lowest level in nearly three years in November, figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) show.

Photo by noppawan09/Shutterstock.com

The producer price index (PPI) rose 0.7% year-on-year in November, after a 0.8% rise in October. The latest inflation was the lowest since December 2016, when prices fell 1.5%.

Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply grew 4.2% annually in November and those of mining and quarrying rose by 1%. Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing and water supply fell by 2.4% and 1%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 0.5% in November, after a 0.2% fall in the preceding month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the economic sentiment indicator rose by 0.8 points to 99. The industrial confidence index rose by 11.7 points to -1, SÚSR said on November 28.