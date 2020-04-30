Slovakia producer price inflation slows in March

BBJ

Slovakia’s producer price inflation eased in March, latest figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) show. The producer price index (PPI) rose 1.1% year-on-year in March, after a 2.2% increase in February.

Photo by xtock / Shutterstock.com

The domestic market prices rose 2.1% annually in March, after a 2.9% increase in the previous month. Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply grew 4.7% annually in February and those of water supply and manufacturing rose by 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying fell 2.3%. On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.5% in March, after a 1.2% rise in the preceding month, SÚSR said on April 28.