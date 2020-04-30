Slovakia producer price inflation slows in March

Slovakia’s producer price inflation eased in March, latest figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) show. The producer price index (PPI) rose 1.1% year-on-year in March, after a 2.2% increase in February.
The domestic market prices rose 2.1% annually in March, after a 2.9% increase in the previous month. Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply grew 4.7% annually in February and those of water supply and manufacturing rose by 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively.
Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying fell 2.3%. On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.5% in March, after a 1.2% rise in the preceding month, SÚSR said on April 28.