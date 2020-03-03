Slovakia producer price inflation jumps in January

Slovakia’s producer price inflation rose to the highest level in seven months in January, figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) show. The producer price index rose 1.8% year-on-year in January, following a 1% rise in December.
The latest inflation was the highest since June, when prices rose 2.9%. Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply grew 4.5% annually in January and those of manufacturing rose by 1.4%.
Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying and water supply fell by 2.2% and 0.5%, respectively. On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 0.9% in January, following a 0.1% rise in the preceding month, the Bratislava-based SÚSR said on February 28.