Slovakia producer price inflation at 3-year low in September

Slovakia’s producer price inflation eased to the lowest level in nearly three years in September, data from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) shows.
The producer price index (PPI) climbed 0.8% year-on-year in September, following a 1.1% rise in August. The latest inflation was the lowest since December 2016, when prices fell 1.5%.
Electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply rose 4.6% annually in September and prices for mining and quarrying grew 3.7%. Meanwhile, prices for water supply, and manufacturing declined 1.3% and 0.4%, respectively.
On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.2% in September, reversing a 0.3% rise in the prior month, SÚSR said on Monday.