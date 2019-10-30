Your cart

Slovakia producer price inflation at 3-year low in September

 BBJ
 Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 10:12

Slovakia’s producer price inflation eased to the lowest level in nearly three years in September, data from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) shows. 

The producer price index (PPI) climbed 0.8% year-on-year in September, following a 1.1% rise in August. The latest inflation was the lowest since December 2016, when prices fell 1.5%.

Electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply rose 4.6% annually in September and prices for mining and quarrying grew 3.7%. Meanwhile, prices for water supply, and manufacturing declined 1.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.2% in September, reversing a 0.3% rise in the prior month, SÚSR said on Monday.

 

 

