Slovakia plans to increase recycling rate

Slovakia plans to increase the proportion of municipal waste recycled from 39% to 50%, and it should even reach 55% by 2026, according to the national integrated reform plan called ʼA Modern and Successful Slovakiaʼ presented by the Finance Ministry at a news conference on Monday, reported local news agency TASR.

In line with the plan Slovakia should set priorities for addressing environmental burdens, based on which decontamination should be carried out.

Slovakia wants to reform the system of separated waste collection, while landfill fees should be gradually increased and limits on collecting mixed municipal waste should be introduced. An amount of EUR 216 million is set to be allocated for a circular economy.

The government should adopt a strategy and a road map for the transition to a circular economy, which should take place in 2022.