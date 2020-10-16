Slovakia inflation steady in September

Slovakiaʼs consumer price inflation remained stable in September, figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) showed on Wednesday.

Photo by Bartolomiej Pietrzyk/Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.4% year-on-year in September, same as in August. This was in line with economistsʼ expectation.

Prices for miscellaneous goods and services grew 4.6% yearly in September and restaurants and hotels gained 4.4%. Prices for health, and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 3.7% and 2.6%. Meanwhile, prices for transport declined 6.4% and communication cost remained unchanged.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in September, after a 0.1% fall in the previous month. The core CPI rose 1.2% annually in September and remained unchanged from the previous month.