Slovakia inflation steady in February

BBJ

Slovakia’s consumer price inflation remained stable in February, latest figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) show. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.0% year-on-year in February, same as seen in January.

According to the Bratislava-based statistics agency, prices for education grew 5% in February and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and transport increased 4.6% and 2.9%, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1% in February, after a 1.2% increase in the preceding month. The core inflation remained unchanged at 3.6% in February and the index rose 0.1% from the previous month, SÚSR said on March 13.