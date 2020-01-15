Photo by Andrey Lobachev/Shutterstock.com

Slovakia’s consumer price inflation remained stable in December, figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) show.

The consumer price index rose 3% year-on-year in December, the same as seen in November. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.2% annually in December and those for education and transportation rose by 4.5% and 3.6%, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1% in December, reversing a 0.2% rise in the preceding month. The core inflation climbed to 2.9% in December from 2.7% in the prior month.

Looked at monthly, the core CPI fell 0.2% in December, again reversing a 0.2% rise in the previous month. On an average, the consumer prices rose 2.7% in 2019 compared with the previous year SÚSR said on January 14.