Slovakia inflation rises in October

Regional Today

Slovakiaʼs consumer price inflation rose in October, figures from the Bratislava-based Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) showed last week.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.6% year-on-year in October, following a 1.4% increase in September.

Prices for miscellaneous goods and services grew 4.1% yearly in October and restaurants and hotels gained 4.2%. Prices for health, and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 3.8% and 2.5%, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices for transport declined 4.6% and communication cost remained unchanged. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1% in October, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.