Slovakia inflation lowest since July 2017

 BBJ
 Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 08:30

Slovakia’s consumer price inflation eased to the lowest in over three years in August, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic (SÚSR) show. 

Photo by xtock/Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.4% year-on-year in August, slower than the 1.7% increase in July. Prices for miscellaneous goods and services grew 4.6% yearly in August and education gained 4.5%. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and restaurants and hotels increased by 2.8% and 2.3%. Meanwhile, prices for transport declined 5% and communication cost remained unchanged.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1% in August, reversing a 0.1% rise in the previous month. The core CPI rose 1.5% annually in August and decreased 0.1% from the previous month, SÚSR said on September 14.

 

 

