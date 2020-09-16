Slovakia inflation lowest since July 2017

Slovakia’s consumer price inflation eased to the lowest in over three years in August, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic (SÚSR) show.

Photo by xtock/Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.4% year-on-year in August, slower than the 1.7% increase in July. Prices for miscellaneous goods and services grew 4.6% yearly in August and education gained 4.5%. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and restaurants and hotels increased by 2.8% and 2.3%. Meanwhile, prices for transport declined 5% and communication cost remained unchanged.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1% in August, reversing a 0.1% rise in the previous month. The core CPI rose 1.5% annually in August and decreased 0.1% from the previous month, SÚSR said on September 14.