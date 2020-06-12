Slovakia industrial production logs record fall in April

BBJ

Slovakiaʼs industrial production declined at a record pace in April, data from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) shows. Industrial production fell a working day adjusted 42% year-on-year in April, following a 19.6% decrease in March.

Image by alexandersr / Shutterstock.com

The dramatic fall was influenced by a cessation or restriction of the production at four Slovak car manufacturers, as well as the production restrictions at subcontractors in the car industry as a whole, which responded to the measures taken against the spread of the COVID-19 in Europe, the statistics agency said.

Manufacturing output declined 47.4% in April. Production of transport equipment plummeted 78.9%. Output in mining and quarrying declined 0.3%, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector output fell 3.7%. On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 26.6% in April.

In a separate statement the Bratislava-based agency also said on June 10 that construction output tumbled 13.7% from a year earlier in April, following a 3.1% decline in the previous month.