Slovakia industrial production falls in August

Regional Today

Slovakia industrial production declined for the seventh straight month in August, data from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) showed last week.

Industrial production fell a working day adjusted 0.8% year-on-year in August, following a 3.6% decrease in July. Production for manufacturing declined 3.0% yearly in August.

Meanwhile, production for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector output, and mining and quarrying rose by 13.1% and 12.8%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production grew 4.4% in August. Separate data from the Bratislava-based agency showed that Slovakiaʼs construction slumped 19.2% from a year earlier in August of 2020, following a 13.3% decline in the prior month.

It was the sixth consecutive month of downturn in construction activity and the sharpest since October of 2016, as the sector continues to be affected by the ongoing pandemic crisis. Year-to-date, construction activity plunged 10% over a year ago.