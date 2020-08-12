Slovakia industrial production declines at softer pace in June

Regional Today

Slovakia industrial production declined at a softer pace in June as the slump in the transport equipment manufacturing moderated significantly after lockdown restrictions to battle the coronavirus pandemic were eased, data from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) showed on Monday.

Industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 8.5% year-on-year in June, following a 33.3% decrease in May. Industrial production reached a 91.5% level of the last year, the agency said.

In addition to the recovery in the transport equipment manufacturing, the production of chemicals and basic pharmaceutical products also increased. Production for manufacturing declined 10.6% yearly in June and those of mining and quarrying fell 0.7%.

Meanwhile, production for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector output rose 7.4%. On a monthly basis, industrial production grew 21.7% in June.

In a separate report, the Bratislava-based statistics agency said that Slovakiaʼs construction slipped 17.3% from a year earlier in June of 2020, following a 12.4% fall in May.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, construction output shrank 4.9%. In the first six months of the year, construction output fell 7.4% over a year ago.