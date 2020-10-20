Slovakia HICP inflation steady in September

remember me
Slovakiaʼs EU measure of inflation remained stable in September, data from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) showed last week.
The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.4% year-on-year in September, same as seen in August. On a month-on-month basis, the HICP remained unchanged in September, after a 0.1% fall in the preceding month.
Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index (CPI) remained unchanged at 1.4% in September. The core inflation increased to 1.2% in September.
