Slovakia HICP inflation steady in September

 Regional Today
 Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 10:30

Slovakiaʼs EU measure of inflation remained stable in September, data from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) showed last week. 

Photo by Zerbor / Shutterstock.com

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.4% year-on-year in September, same as seen in August. On a month-on-month basis, the HICP remained unchanged in September, after a 0.1% fall in the preceding month.

Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index (CPI) remained unchanged at 1.4% in September. The core inflation increased to 1.2% in September. 

 

 

