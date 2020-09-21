Slovakia HICP inflation slows in August

BBJ

Slovakia’s EU measure of inflation eased to the lowest in over three years in August, figures released by the Statistical Office of th Slovak Republic (SÚSR) show.

Photo by xtock / Shutterstock.com

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.4% year-on-year in August, after 1.8% increase in July. This was the lowest since June 2017, when it rose 1%.

On a monthly basis, the HICP decreased 0.1% in August, reversing a 0.1% rise in the preceding month.

Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.4% annually in August, after a 1.7% increase in the previous month. The core inflation increased to 1.5% in August, SÚSR said.