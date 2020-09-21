Your cart

Slovakia HICP inflation slows in August

 BBJ
 Monday, September 21, 2020, 10:30

Slovakia’s EU measure of inflation eased to the lowest in over three years in August, figures released by the Statistical Office of th Slovak Republic (SÚSR) show. 

Photo by xtock / Shutterstock.com

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.4% year-on-year in August, after 1.8% increase in July. This was the lowest since June 2017, when it rose 1%.

On a monthly basis, the HICP decreased 0.1% in August, reversing a 0.1% rise in the preceding month.

Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.4% annually in August, after a 1.7% increase in the previous month. The core inflation increased to 1.5% in August, SÚSR said.

 

 

