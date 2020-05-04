Slovakia economic sentiment lowest since October 2009

BBJ

Slovakia’s economic sentiment weakened to the lowest level recorded in more than a decade in April amid the COVID-19 pandemic, data from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) shows.

Photo by Natanael Ginting / Shutterstock.com

The economic sentiment index dropped to 83.8 in April from 97.9 in March. This was the lowest reading recorded since October 2009.

Among components, the industrial confidence index decreased to -42.3 in April from -3 in the previous month. The morale in construction fell to -44.5 and that in retail trade decreased to -3.3 in April.

Services confidence weakened to -49.3 in April from -1 in the previous month. Consumer confidence index decreased to -41.9 in April from -7.8 in the preceding month, SÚSR said on April 29.